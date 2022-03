BOBINIS, Joseph P., 88, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022. Calling hours are this Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St. Mass of Christian burial is Friday, April 1, 2022 at 11 a.m .in St. Hyacinth's Church.