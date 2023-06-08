JAROSH, Joyce Grace (Murphy), 80, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away Friday, June 2, 2023. Visitation is scheduled for June 9, 2023 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday June 10, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Ann's Church, Owasco, NY. Burial will take place following services in Owasco Rural Cemetery. To offer condolences to the family, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.