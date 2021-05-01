 Skip to main content
Judith (Baran) Powers

POWERS, Judith (Baran), died Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Monday, May 3, 2021 in Sacred Heart Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St. Auburn. If you would like to make a donation in Judy's name, please give to the St. Alphonsus Food Pantry, Auburn, NY. To offer condolences, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com

