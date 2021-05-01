Judith (Baran) Powers

POWERS, Judith (Baran), died Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Monday, May 3, 2021 in Sacred Heart Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St. Auburn. If you would like to make a donation in Judy's name, please give to the St. Alphonsus Food Pantry, Auburn, NY. To offer condolences, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.