DAVIS, Julia Anne, 94, of Auburn, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022 in Auburn. Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and Langham Funeral Home, LLC, 75 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Those who wish a special remembrance can be made by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com or www.langhamfuneralhomellc.com.