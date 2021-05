DEMCZAR, Julia, 90, formerly of Auburn, died Sunday, April 25, 2021. Funeral services 11 a.m. Monday, May 3, 2021 in SS Peter & Paul Church. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Friends may call Monday from 10 a.m. at the church prior to services. Contributions to SS Peter & Paul Church. Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.