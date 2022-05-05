 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Karen Ann (Sica) Bailey

BAILEY, Karen Ann (Sica), passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on April 29, 2022 while surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be held at White Chapel Funeral Home in Auburn, on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 11 a.m. to noon with a service to immediately follow at noon. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn. The family is requesting that those attending the services wear a face mask. To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.

