SAWARYN, Karen I., 77, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, Auburn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021 in St. Mary's Church, Auburn. Burial to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming.