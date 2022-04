CHEELEY, Karen V., 79, of 106 Salato Gardens, Cayuga, NY, passed away unexpectedly April 17, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital. Per Karen's request, there will be no calling hours or services at this time. A private family Celebration of her Life will be held in the future. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the Wild Animal Park in Chittenango, NY. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave condolences for the family.