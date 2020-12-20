 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kathleen Anne Stefanak

Kathleen Anne Stefanak

{{featured_button_text}}

STEFANAK, Kathleen Anne, 61, of Auburn, passed away suddenly on December 17, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital with her loving husband by her side.

Visitation will be held Sunday, December 20, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St. Auburn. A private funeral service will be held for the family. Friends are welcome to join the family at St. Joseph's Cemetery on Monday, Dec. 21st for the committal service; estimated time 10:45 a.m.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

ABC's of Covid-19: A CNN/Sesame Street town hall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News