Kathleen Anne Stefanak

STEFANAK , Kathleen Anne, 61, of Auburn , passed away suddenly on December 17, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital with her loving husband by her side.

Visitation will be held Sunday, December 20, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St. Auburn. A private funeral service will be held for the family. Friends are welcome to join the family at St. Joseph's Cemetery on Monday, Dec. 21st for the committal service; estimated time 10:45 a.m.