Kathleen Anne Stefanak

STEFANAK, Kathleen Anne, 61, of Auburn, passed away suddenly on December 17, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital with her loving husband by her side.
Visitation will be held Sunday, December 20, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St. Auburn. A private funeral service will be held for the family. Friends are welcome to join the family at St. Joseph's Cemetery on Monday, Dec. 21st for the committal service; estimated time 10:45 a.m.
