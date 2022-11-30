Kathleen D. (Steinman) Terpening

TERPENING, Kathleen D. (Steinman), 86, of Route 31, Weedsport, passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 in Auburn Community Hospital. Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered Friday at 11:30 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Weedsport. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Weedsport. A calling hour will be conducted prior to Mass from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. in the church. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport. To offer condolences, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.