Keith L. Day

DAY, Keith L., 60, Schwartz Towers, Auburn, NY, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022 peacefully at Auburn Community Hospital. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Noon at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn NY. A calling hour will be held at the funeral home from 11:00 to noon prior to services. Interment will be in the spring at Lakeview Cemetery Cayuga. The omission of flowers is requested, with memorials remembered to ether Cayuga or Aurelius Volunteer Ambulance Departments.