Kerwick M. Halicy, Jr.

HALICY Jr., Kerwick M., 85, died Aug. 6, 2020 in St. Camillus Nursing Home, Syracuse. Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian burial to be offered at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 in St. Joseph's Church, Weedsport. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Weedsport. A calling hour will be held prior to Mass from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced. Contributions may be made in memory of Kerwick to Seneca-Cayuga ARC, 1083 Waterloo-Geneva Road, Waterloo, NY 13165 or the Good Shepard Catholic Community Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 296, Aurora, NY 13026.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.