Kerwick M. Halicy, Jr.

HALICY Jr., Kerwick M., 85, died Aug. 6, 2020 in St. Camillus Nursing Home, Syracuse. Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian burial to be offered at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 in St. Joseph's Church, Weedsport. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Weedsport. A calling hour will be held prior to Mass from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced. Contributions may be made in memory of Kerwick to Seneca-Cayuga ARC, 1083 Waterloo-Geneva Road, Waterloo, NY 13165 or the Good Shepard Catholic Community Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 296, Aurora, NY 13026.