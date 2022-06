CASSELMAN, Kevin P., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on June 17, 2022, after a courageous battle against Pulmonary Fibrosis. Visiting hours will be Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 12:00-2:00 p.m., with a service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Langham Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Soule Cemetery. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.