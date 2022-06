CONLEY, Laura (Wood), 97, of Auburn, died peacefully at home with her family around her. Friends are invited to memorial services at 2 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022 in First Presbyterian Church, Auburn. The Rev. James Moore will officiate. Burial will be private in Oak Glen Cemetery, Aurora. Funeral arrangements provided by Langham Funeral Home. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence.