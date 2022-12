STACK, Leo J., 93, of 11 Belle Avenue, Auburn, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in The Commons on Saint Anthony. Calling hours for Leo will be conducted Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A service will be offered Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by burial with full military honors in St. Joseph's Cemetery. To offer condolences for the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.