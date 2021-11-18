 Skip to main content
Leonore (Hunold) Stock

STOCK, Leonore (Hunold), 94, of Weedsport, died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 at her home. Friends are invited to join the family for a service to be offered Saturday at 10 a.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Elbridge. Calling hours will be conducted Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m., in the funeral home. Contributions may be made in memory of Leonore to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn, NY 13021. To offer condolences, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.

