Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

WILSON, Lila Mae, 85, of Port Byron, died Aug. 12, 2020. Calling hours will be Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Audioun Funeral Home LLC 218 Main St. Port Byron. All NY Covid guidelines must be observed. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 in Conquest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to the Port Byron Fire Dept. PO Box 367 Port Byron, NY 13140