Linda L. (Potter) Sevier

SEVIER, Linda L. (Potter), 73, of Miller Road, Sennett, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 10, 2022 in Auburn Community Hospital. Calling hours will be conducted Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. in the Sennett Federated Church, Sennett. A service offered by the Rev. George Huffsmith will immediately follow at 1 p.m. Burial in Sennett Rural Cemetery will take place at the convenience of the family. Arrangements with White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. To offer condolences for the family, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.