HARES, Linda (Slywka), 67, the loving wife of Kevin Hares of Basswood Road, Aurelius, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 8, 2022, at her home. Friends are invited to join the family for a Memorial Mass to be offered by the Rev. Louis Vasile Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Church. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.