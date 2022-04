BERRY, Louis A., 80, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Auburn Rehab & Nursing Center. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Soule Cemetery in Sennett.