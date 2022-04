HORNSBY, Mamie R., 87, of Liverpool, and formerly of Auburn, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at St. Joseph's Hospital. There will be visitation from 11 a.m. to noon, Friday, April 15, 2022 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn with a home-going service at noon. Burial will be at Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn.