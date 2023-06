HARES, Marcia Ann (Fitzpatrick), 87, died Nov. 22, 2022, in Tampa, FL. Funeral services will be held in the White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn, Saturday, June 3, 2023. Services will begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by a committal service in St Joseph's Cemetery, 6020 Lake Ave., Auburn. To offer condolences to the family, please visit http:/www.whitechapelfh.com.