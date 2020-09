HYLAND (Badalamenti), Maria P., 89, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. Calling hours are this Tuesday inside St. Francis of Assisi Church from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 pm with Mass to follow at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions to either Alzheimer's Assoc of CNY or Finger Lakes Center For Living. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.