SIEGLE, Marian passed away peacefully on May 4, 2023, at the age of 98 at Highland Hospital, Rochester, NY. A graveside service will be held in Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn, NY ( Fitch Ave. Second Gate), Monday, May 8, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Please visit Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.