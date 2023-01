WEEKS, Marian, 86, of Shortcut Road, Weedsport, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Calling hours Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 from 2 to 4 p.m. with service at 4 p.m. all in First Presbyterian Church in Weedsport, 8871 South Seneca St., Weedsport. Private burial in the spring. In lieu of flowers donations to Weedsport Presbyterian Church. Arrangements with White Chapel Funeral Home Weedsport. To offer condolences visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.