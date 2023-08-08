POLCOVICH, Marilyn E. (Wright), 74, of Maple Street, Auburn, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 while in Pathway Home of the Finger Lakes. Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered TODAY, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to mass, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. in the church. To offer condolences, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.