WEZOWICZ, Marion F., 77, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly April 4, 2022 at her home. Friends are invited to visit the family on Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Langham Funeral Home. A future Celebration of her Life will take place at the convenience of the family. Those wishing may visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence or memory for the family.