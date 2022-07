JAYNE, Marion V., 100, of Bradenton, FL, died June 5, 2022, after a brief illness. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn, NY. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., Auburn. Donations may be made in memory of Marion to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.