Marjorie (Whitehead) Gulliver

GULLIVER, Marjorie (Whitehead), 94, of Finger Lakes Center For Living, died Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. There will be no calling hours and a private family service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the Fleming Fire Department Station Two, 5024 NY 34, Auburn, NY. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. To offer condolences to the family, visit www.whitechapelfh.com.