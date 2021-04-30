Martin Edward Fanning

FANNING, Martin Edward, passed away April 24, 2021 after a brief illness. Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial at noon Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Sacred Heart Church, 90 Melrose Rd. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marty's name to Tyburn Academy, 17 Clymer St., Auburn, NY or Sacred Heart Church, 90 Melrose Rd., Auburn, NY. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.