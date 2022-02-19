 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Catherine Kowal

  • 0

KOWAL, Mary Catherine (Cathey Desens), 80, formerly of 24 Chestnut St.; 314 McIntosh Drive, Auburn, NY; and 4427 Pace Lane, Clay, NY; passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at The Centers for St. Camillus. Private services with burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. In lieu of flowers, donations are graciously encouraged to the MS Foundation of CNY, or to PACE of CNY. To offer condolences, please visit http:/www.whitechapelfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 49: Could the home equity line of credit make a comeback?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News