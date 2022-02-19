Mary Catherine Kowal

KOWAL, Mary Catherine (Cathey Desens), 80, formerly of 24 Chestnut St.; 314 McIntosh Drive, Auburn, NY; and 4427 Pace Lane, Clay, NY; passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at The Centers for St. Camillus. Private services with burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. In lieu of flowers, donations are graciously encouraged to the MS Foundation of CNY, or to PACE of CNY. To offer condolences, please visit http:/www.whitechapelfh.com.