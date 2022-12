DYGERT, Mary E. "Mamie," 100, wife of the late Gerald T. "Bud" Dygert, of Owasco, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 in the Commons on St. Anthony. Calling hours will be conducted Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Funeral service and burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. To offer condolences, visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.