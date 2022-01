GUYLE, Mary E. McHugh, 96, of Maple Street, Auburn, passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 in Rochester. Mary's Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.