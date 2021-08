GRIDLEY, Mary, 92, of Auburn, passed away August 10, 2021 at Auburn Nursing Home. Calling hours for Mary will be held on Monday, August 16, 2021 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South Street, Auburn. A funeral service will immediately follow the calling hours at 1 p.m. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn.