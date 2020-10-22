Mary "Mimi" E. Hewitt

HEWITT, Mary E. "Mimi," 95, the wife of the late Charles Hewitt, formally of Centennial Street, Weedsport, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. She passed in the comfort of her daughter's home in Spencerport, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held privately and conducted at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Weedsport Rural Cemetery. A memorial service will be offered in the future at a date and time to be announced. Arrangements are by White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. To extend condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.