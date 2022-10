LARGE, Mary Theresa (Byrne), 86, the wife of William C. Large of Fleming passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022 in Auburn Community Hospital. Calling hours for Mary will be conducted today, Sunday, October 2, 2022 from Noon to 2:00 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.