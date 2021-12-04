Mary Watkins

 Skip to main content
WATKINS, Mary, 83, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 at The Commons on St. Anthony with family by her side. Visitation will be held at White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a memorial service to immediately follow at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations in Mary's name may be made to Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY or Crohn's Colitis Foundation. To offer to condolences to the family please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.

