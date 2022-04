WALCZYK, Mavis (Barber), 93, of Cayuga, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Calling hours are this Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. in Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Services are Monday, April 11, 2022 at 10 a.m. in Cayuga United Methodist Church, Center St., Cayuga. Contributions may be made in her memory to, Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY 13165.