TANNER, Melissa K., 56, of River Road, Port Byron, passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 in Upstate Medical at Community. There are no immediate services planned at this time. The family will conduct a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. To offer condolences, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.