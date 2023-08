CLARKE, Merle G., 100, of Brutus, passed away on Aug. 6, 2023, at her home. A memorial service will be celebrated on Aug. 12, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Weedsport First Presbyterian Church, 8871 South Seneca St., Weedsport. Burial will be held privately for family. To offer condolences to the family please visit whitechapelfh.com.