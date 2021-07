DE BOTTIS, Michael A., 68, of Georgetown, died at home on July 24, 2021. Calling hours 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Newell-Fay Manlius Chapel, 8171 Cazenovia Rd., Manlius. Graveside service 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021 at St. Mary's Cemetery, DeWitt. For guest book, please visit: www.scheppfamily.com.