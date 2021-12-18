 Skip to main content
Michael A. Molloy

MOLLOY, Michael A., 60, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 in Auburn Community Hospital. A memorial service for Michael will be offered Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the Masonic Center, 2803 State Rt. 31, Weedsport. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Contributions may be made in memory of Michael to the Masonic Lodge, Weedsport or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.

