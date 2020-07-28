Michael D. "Mickey" Youtt, Jr.

Michael D. "Mickey" Youtt, Jr.

YOUTT, Michael D. Jr., "Mickey," 62, of Auburn, died Monday, May 25, in St. Joseph's Hospital, Syracuse. Friends are invited to join the family at a Mass for Mickey on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Church. Local arrangements are through Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn. Due to the continued COVID restrictions, a life celebration which was to be held Aug. 20 at Emerson Lake Pavilion on Owasco Lake has been postponed until further notice.

