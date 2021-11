PADULA, Michael J., 63, of Auburn, died Nov. 17, 2021. Mass of Christian burial, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at noon in Sacred Heart Church. Burial to follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours Tuesday, prior to mass form 10 to 11:45 a.m. in the church. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.