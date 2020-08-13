You have permission to edit this article.
Mr. Francis 'Red' Bennett

BENNETT, Francis “Red," 93, passed away on Aug. 11, 2020 in Finger Lakes Center for the Living. Visitation will be on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Hyacinth Church, 63 Pulaski St., Auburn.

To plant a tree in memory of Francis Bennett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

