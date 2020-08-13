Mr. Francis 'Red' Bennett

Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

BENNETT, Francis “Red," 93, passed away on Aug. 11, 2020 in Finger Lakes Center for the Living. Visitation will be on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Hyacinth Church, 63 Pulaski St., Auburn.