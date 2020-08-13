Mr. Francis 'Red' Bennett

BENNETT, Francis “Red," 93, passed away on Aug. 11, 2020 in Finger Lakes Center for the Living. Visitation will be on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Hyacinth Church, 63 Pulaski St., Auburn.
