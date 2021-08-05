 Skip to main content
Oscar "Otha" L. Humphrey

HUMPHREY, Oscar "Otha" L., 69, of Auburn, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home, Sunday, August 1, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Calling hours for family and friends are this Saturday afternoon, August 7, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St. A service in Roosevelt Memorial Baptist Church (masks requiired) will follow the calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Londyn Humphrey's Scholarship Fund at Champions for Life in Auburn, NY.

