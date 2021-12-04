 Skip to main content
Pamela J. Wilbur

WILBUR, Pamela J., 71, of Murray Street, Auburn, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 in Auburn Community Hospital. Friends are invited to join the family for a service to be offered Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. in St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, Mottville. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Pamela's memory to St. Andrew's Methodist Church, 4264 Jordan Road, Mottville, NY 13119. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.

