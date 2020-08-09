Patricia Day (nee O'Brien)

DAY, Patricia, (nee O'Brien), 93, went joyfully home to be with Jesus, her Lord and savior on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at her home in Throop. She will be interred in Throopsville Rural Cemetery. Due to COVID quarantine requirements a celebration of her life will be held at a future date to be announced. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence.