Patricia G. (Moore) Rudney

RUDNEY, Patricia G. (Moore), 74, of Weedsport, passed away April 25, 2022, at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse. Calling hours will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 10 a.m. to noon in the White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. The family requests that all attendees wear a face covering. Interment will follow at 12:30 p.m. in Weedsport Rural Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date this summer. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.

