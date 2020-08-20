Patricia R. 'Pat' Church

CHURCH, Patricia "Pat" R., 78, of Owasco, passed away from health complications on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Friends are invited to call on the family Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn. A private funeral service will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made in memory of Pat to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.